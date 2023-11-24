Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 158,474 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 158,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

