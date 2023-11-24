Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Allison Transmission worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.0 %

ALSN opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,322 shares of company stock worth $855,018. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

