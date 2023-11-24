Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Alkermes worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.38 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

