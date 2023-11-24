Rhumbline Advisers Buys 38,951 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of RXO worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in RXO by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in RXO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at $233,569.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 217,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,817 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXO. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

