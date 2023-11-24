Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,378 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.38% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE IIPR opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 124.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

