Rhumbline Advisers Buys 79,868 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,814 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of UiPath worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,798 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $4,784,200. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PATH opened at $18.31 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

