Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of AAR worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,858,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.64.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

