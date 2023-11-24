Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Otter Tail worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Otter Tail

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.