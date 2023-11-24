Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Worthington Industries worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,081,000 after acquiring an additional 47,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

