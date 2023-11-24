Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of STAAR Surgical worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,649,490.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,649,490.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 833,514 shares of company stock worth $30,455,987. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.