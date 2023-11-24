Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of SJW Group worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. SJW Group’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

SJW Group Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.