Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,366 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Yelp worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yelp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $76,858,000 after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yelp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,112,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,251,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,928 shares of company stock worth $4,503,210. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

