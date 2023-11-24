Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.31 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after purchasing an additional 427,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after purchasing an additional 421,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.78%.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

