Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $27.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

