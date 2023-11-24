Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 116.85%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

