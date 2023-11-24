Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.51 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Trinity Industries worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRN opened at $24.64 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $821.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

