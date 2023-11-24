Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Steven Madden worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

