Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.59 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of WSFS Financial worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

