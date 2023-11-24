Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Innospec worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 25.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 857,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after buying an additional 25,843 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 159.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 46.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innospec news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $99,204.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.