Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,784 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Frontdoor worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 1,111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Truist Financial upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.