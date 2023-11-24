Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.93 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 19.1% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 23,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,690,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

