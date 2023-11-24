Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Five9 worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 43.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.