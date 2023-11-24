Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Nutanix worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $41.64.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

