Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.15 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Verra Mobility worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

