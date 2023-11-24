Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

