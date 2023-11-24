Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.26 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $97.73 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock worth $3,021,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

