Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Schrödinger worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,713,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.41. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

