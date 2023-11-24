Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Papa John’s International worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

