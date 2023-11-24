Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Boot Barn worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,870,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 613,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 98,631 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.30.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.37. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.