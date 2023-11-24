Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,771 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Materials worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,368 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 20.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 567,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $39.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.