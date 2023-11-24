Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,863 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.39% of Stepan worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 86.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Stepan by 306.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In related news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.32%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

