Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,459,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27.

Insider Activity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

