Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Century Communities worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Century Communities stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

