Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Genworth Financial worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 134,062 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

