Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $291.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

