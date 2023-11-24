Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Lincoln National worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.