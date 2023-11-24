Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Navient worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Navient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Navient by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Navient by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

