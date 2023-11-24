Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,557 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of FOX worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in FOX by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in FOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 52,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $28.35 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

