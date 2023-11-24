Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,301 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Inter Parfums worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $123.65 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

