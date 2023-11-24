Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,329 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Quaker Chemical worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average of $178.02. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $490.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.