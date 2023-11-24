Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,015 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,232 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Foot Locker worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,484 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,893,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.7 %

FL stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

