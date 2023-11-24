Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,028 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Hub Group worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

