Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,174 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Forward Air worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,592,000 after buying an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,477,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRD opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $121.38.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

