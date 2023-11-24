Rhumbline Advisers Sells 21,810 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Dana worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Dana by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAN opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

