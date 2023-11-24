Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,511 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Ameris Bancorp worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 63.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

ABCB opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

