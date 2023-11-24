Rhumbline Advisers Sells 532 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Cavco Industries worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $278.44 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.47 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.39. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.55). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CVCO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

