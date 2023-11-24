Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,791 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Kennametal worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.87. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

