Rhumbline Advisers Sells 878 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Plexus worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 240,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $2,380,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57.

Insider Activity

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,861,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,861,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $195,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,559,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock worth $664,540. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.