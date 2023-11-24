Rhumbline Advisers Takes $7.68 Million Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 176,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Knife River as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNF. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth $60,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

