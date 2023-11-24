Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 490,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:INDA opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

